Why Seth Rollins Missed the Cut for Elimination Chamber

Given that Elimination Chamber will host six of WWE’s finest Superstars, one would think that Seth Rollins‘ participation in the match would be mandatory. However, the popular star won’t be in the mix, but WWE has a logical reason for keeping him on the sidelines.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Rollins was left out of Elimination Cbaher due to his attachment to Jason Jordan. The original plans called for her and Jordan to use the February 25th pay-per-view as a jumping point for a WrestleMania feud of their own. But when Jordan needed neck surgery, that plan had to be scrapped.

So instead of having both Jordan and Rollins in the Chamber, the field now looks like this: John Cena, Roman Reigns, Elias, Braun Strowman and The Miz. The next episode of RAW will have a qualifying Fatal 4 Way to see who gets in on the sixth and final Chamber spot. For that match, WWE will have to pick between Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt and Apollo Crews. At this moment, consider Balor the heavy favorite.

But for Rollins, the current plan still has he and Jordan having a big match in New Orleans, provided the latter can get healthy .

On Tuesday, Jordan underwent surgery in Pittsburgh to fix an issue with his neck. In a statement to WWE.com, company doctor Joseph Maroon supplied finer details on the matter:

“He had an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures. It was decided to do a minimally invasive operation to decompress the nerve, to allow it to heal,” he said.

The surgery does not appear to be a serious one, at least in name, as it is called a minimally invasive posterior cervical microdiscectomy.

We don’t have an exact timetable for Jordan’s return as of yet but consider his WrestleMania availability a coin toss. If he can’t make it, then WWE will have to find a new dancing partner for Rollins, and that field gets slimmer by the day.