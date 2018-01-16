WWE Superstars and Fans Freak Out over Seth Rollins’ Curb Stomp from RAW

When Seth Rollins planted Finn Balor‘s head into the map with a Curb Stomp, the WWE Universe did a collective double take. When Rollins wasn’t arrested for in the banned move, it signaled that WWE had changed its stance. Upon the realization, wrestling fans rejoiced.

Twitter ignited just as RAW went off the air as WWE Superstars and fans welcomed to return to the exiled finishing move.

^*!•?*:?!”~ — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 16, 2018

Jason Jordan with the assist!! https://t.co/Hkgia91Tk4 — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) January 16, 2018

If you weren’t like this when you saw the curb stomp, you are not human. #RAW pic.twitter.com/GU5VSU5MD1 — UNSANCTIONED Podcast 👊🏽 (@UnsanctionedPW) January 16, 2018

DID I JUST SEE A CURB STOMP??!?!!!!???!?!! #RAW — Melanie Tettleton (@SportsQueen_5) January 16, 2018

Needless to say, the wrestling world is excited for Rollins to reunite with his old finisher. Ever since WrestleMania 31, Seth adopted The Pedigree and Ripcord Knee, neither of which seemed to fit his persona. The Curb Stomp, though, especially when Rollins is a heel, represents the perfect marriage between wrestler and finisher. Could this indicate a potential heel turn for Rollins in the near future?

Maybe. Rollins is far more effective a heel even though he has no problem getting cheers a babyface. Many fans would like to forget Rollins’ run on top of WWE in 2015 but it was hardly his fault. His biggest matches came against relative dinosaurs in Kane and Sting, neither of which did Rollins any favors.

But bow that Rollins is equipped with his best weapon, big things could be in store for him in 2018.