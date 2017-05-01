Scott Steiner Blasts Stephanie McMahon On Infamous Macho Man Rumor

There’s burning a bridge and then there’s what Scott Steiner just did to the WWE. In a fairly under the radar interview with bodybuilding site, NicksStrengthAndPower.com, Steiner lit the WWE on fire and walked away from the explosion like he was in a Jason Statham action movie. Not only did Big Poppa Pump F bomb his former employer to oblivion, but he also brought up an infamous rumor surrounding young Stephanie McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer, Macho Man Randy Savage.

BleedingCool transcribed the interview with Steiner. It began simple enough when Steiner was asked if he’d seen a recent NXT, show. Steiner simply said, F*** the WWE!”

Asked why he felt that way, Steiner put the Authority on blast, “Who’s in charge and who runs it, you know? There ain’t two bigger douchebags than Triple H and Stephanie [McMahon], you know? So…”

Steiner, who clearly still has bad blood over his time in the WWE in the early 2000’s continued with anger over the WWE making statues.

“Let me ask you something. Why did Triple H make a statue of Ric Flair?”

“Where is it now?”

Nick, who clearly realized he was striking internet gold, let the Genetic Freak continue.

“Where do you think it’s at?” Steiner asked.

“There’s no Hall of Fame,” Steiner replied, before asking Nick another question. “You got an address for the Hall of Fame?”

Nick had no clue.

“Then where’s it at?” Steiner continued. “What’s your guess?”

“Triple H’s house?”

“Exactly,” Steiner replied, before going there with a very old rumor, “And they better not make one of The Macho Man [Randy Savage].”

Nick believed they already had made one of Savage, and while he is incorrect, it still led Steiner to say the following.

“She made one?” Steiner asked. “Oh, that’s definitely in her bedroom.”

The infamous rumor implies that Randy Savage’s original leave from the WWE, and the reason he was only accepted back late in his life, was due to an affair he had with an underage Stephanie McMahon.

By all accounts, the rumor has been widely debunked, yet it still holds a special place in wrestling lore.

I think its safe to say Steiner, who made his return to Impact Wrestling just one week ago, will likely not be showing up on WWE TV anytime in the next 5-50 years.

