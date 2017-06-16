Scott Steiner On Which ‘Idiots’ Made Him Quit TNA

Scott Steiner is known for speaking his mind. In a recent interview promoting the Slammiversary pay-per-view on Sunday, July 2, Steiner spoke to Ring Rust Radio about his return to Impact Wrestling and which ‘idiots’ forced him to leave TNA during his first run with the company.

When asked about why he left TNA several years ago, Big Poppa did not hold back.

“When I left nothing impressed me; that’s why I left. The change of management which was a problem because Dixie Carter is an idiot and then she brought in these other idiots like Hulk Hogan. I was just like damn, ‘I got to get the hell out of here,’” Steiner said. “I watched them from afar, and their pockets kept getting run down, and then, thank God, someone else bought it, ran her out and now the right guy is back in charge being Jeff Jarrett. That’s basically who I started with before when Jeff started Impact Wrestling. I definitely wanted to come back and work for the organization again.”

The 54 year old star is hoping to have a Goldberg like comeback during his most recent run with Impact Wrestling. Steiner told Ring Rust that he still loves his job of getting to ‘beat people up.’

“I get paid to beat people up, which is the greatest job in the world. I legally can punch someone in the face and not get arrested for it, which most human beings can’t do,” Steiner said. “Nowadays, a lawyer calls you up and you get slammed with a civil suit so it really is the best job in the world. People pay me to punch someone in the face. Josh called me up, asked me if I want to punch someone in the face, and I said, ‘Yeah, pay me and it’s on,’ and that’s basically how it went down.”

Steiner has long been critical of the WWE, spewing nothing but venom towards Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for how he was booked during his run with the company in the early 2000’s. When asked if he ever thought about getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Steiner said no thanks.

“I am already in a couple Hall of Fames like the Michigan Hall of Fame and the Dan Gable Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, so my accolades speak for themselves. Let’s just say I’m not losing any sleep over any Hall of Fame induction,” Steiner said. “The one Hall of Fame that I refuse to go in is the WWE Hall of Fame because do you know where it’s at? Where is it? Do you have an address? It’s a bunch of bulls–t. If they called me up, I wouldn’t go because there’s no address; you can’t go see it, so, where is it?”

Holla if you hear him! You can catch Steiner back in action on July 2nd on Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay per view.

