Sasha Banks Reportedly Signs New WWE Contract

Despite being one of the most accomplished female Superstars in WWE, Sasha Banks endured a patchy 2017. However, reports of a new contract should alleviate any concerns about Banks’ WWE rank.

WrestleVotes—a Twitter account with an ear behind WWE’s curtain—claims that Banks recently inked a new contract. Even more, her new deal promises a steady diet of enviable opportunities.

“Contract news: hearing that Sasha Banks has re-signed to remain w/ WWE within the last week or so. She will continue to be a key part of the women’s division for years to come. Sasha certainly earned her new deal. She moves lots of merchandise & the young fans love her,” wrote WrestleVotes.

This marks the continuation of a trend of WWE talent getting new deals. Banks joins Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Kevin Owens, Paul Heyman, Big Show and Mojo Rawley in 2018’s contract bonanza. There have likely been others, too, but these names have all been confirmed.

Both Banks’ ability and popularity are undeniable making her an ideal candidate for a long-term contract. At just 26-years old The Boss has already amassed four turns with the RAW Women’s Championship. While she’s taken a backseat thanks to the arrival of Ronda Rousey and Asuka, consider Banks’ return to WWE’s main event imminent.

For now, Banks is embroiled in a sporadic blood feud with long-time frenemy, Bayley. While this storyline is bound to keep them occupied through SummerSlam, Banks will likely see herself back on WWE’s biggest stages this fall.

A new contract is a great indicator of how WWE feels about Banks. While she’s had several forgettable reigns as champ, Vince McMahon and Co. seem to go out of their way to keep her relevant. She’ll have to fend off this luke-warm feud with Bayley, but sooner or later we’ll be able to set our dials for a Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks—something The Boss has already laid the groundwork for.

Last summer— a high season for Rousey rumors— Banks appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast and curtly discussed the possibility of Rousey one day joining WWE.

“She’s an amazing athlete. She [has] changed the game. She’ll never be [on Banks’ level in the pro wrestling ring,” she said.

Then when Rousey officially became a WWE Superstar in January, Banks shared some icy quotes on Busted Open Radio.

“My feelings, sorry to do it do you guys, I have nothing nice to say, so I can’t say anything at all,” said Banks.