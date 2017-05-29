Sasha Banks Wants Fans To ‘Shut Up’ About Heel Turn

Sasha Banks is sick of the question, so just stop asking. The Boss was recently a guest on the Masked Man Show hosted by David Shoemaker and the former WWE Women’s Champion got a little testy when asked whether she preferred to work as a heel or babyface.

“Ummm, either one. I don’t like to just be like… cause a lot of people ask me ‘when are you going to turn heel?’ Like, I don’t care because guess what? I’m going to be in the WWE for a very long time so you’re going to see both versions of myself for a while. So people need to shut up because that’s what I’m sick of hearing. ‘When are you gonna turn heel?’ Then once I turn heel, ‘when are you gonna turn babyface?’ You guys just need to shut up and let me do me, okay? Why do you want me to turn on Bayley? That’s my best friend. I don’t have a lot of friends so just accept it. Yeah, I play either one very well, so it doesn’t matter.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Whoa! Is there anything more heel than telling fans to shut up?

Sasha was heavily rumored to turn heel leading into WrestleMania 33, with many of the promos featuring teases that she would use her friendship with Bayley to backstab her way back to the Women’s Championship.

Up Next: Stunning New Images Of Lana’s Ring Gear

After Bayley held onto the belt through ‘Mania, the Superstar Shake-Up brought over Alexa Bliss to play the role of Monday night’s number one baddie. The addition of Bliss has temporarily left Sasha out of her usual role of competing for the championship.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning for Sasha to be involved in a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules with Alicia Fox and Noam Dar. This was apparently set-up when Sasha smacked the daylights out of Dar in the ring last week on Raw.

The rumor also lists Cedric Alexander, who returned from injury this week, as Sasha’s likely partner. While it may seem odd to get Banks involved in this feud, paring her with Cedric Alexander could be designed more to get him over than anything else.

WWE was very high on him before his unfortunate injury and placing him with Sasha speaks volumes about how they must feel about his future.

As for the top of the Women’s division, Bayley and Alexa Bliss will face off in a Kendo Stick on a Pole match for the RAW Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules. Sasha could be the perfect next challenger for either, just don’t ask her if she’ll be doing it as a heel.

[H/T to IWNerd]

More: Women’s Money In The Bank Match In Jeopardy