Sasha Banks Wins The Women’s Championship, Ric Flair’s Endorsement On RAW

The women’s rivalry that has defined the post-diva revolution came to an end tonight on RAW when Sasha Banks won her 3rd WWE Women’s Championship in the hometown of her rival, Charlotte Flair.

Early in the evening, the women attempted to settle the score, but battled to a countout. Thankfully, RAW GM, Mick Foley, made his way out to announce that the match would be restarted and rescheduled for later in the evening, this time in a no-dq, no-countout, falls count anywhere match.

During the downtime, Sasha announced to Bayley that she would be dedicating her match to Charlotte’s own father, Ric Flair, after Charlotte had disgraced him several months earlier.

As with their historic Hell In A Cell performance, the re-start would take place during RAW’s main event. We thought we’d seen everything these ladies had to offer in their previous encounters, but they took full advantage of the new stipulations. Sasha first used a kendo stick from under the ring to brutalize the Queen of the WWE.

Charlotte then drug Sasha down the ramp and hit a moonsault off the RAW announce table for a near fall. Sasha went back to work with a round of brutal kendo stick shots to the back before the action spilled into the stands. It was there that Sasha forced Charlotte to tap out to a vicious Banks Statement in between the stair guard rails.

After the match, the Nature Boy’s music hit and Ric Flair came down to raise the hand of his daughter’s nemesis, the new WWE Women’s World Champion. It was a fantastic, albeit unexpected ending to a feud that seemed to be over weeks ago after Charlotte’s victory at Hell In A Cell. While we all look forward to seeing these two work with other women on the roster, their matches, going all the way back to NXT, have moved the women’s division along farther than any other women in the history of the business.