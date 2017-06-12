Sasha Banks Wants To Main Event WrestleMania

In only two short years on the main roster, Sasha Banks has helped shatter the glass ceiling on what’s possible for female superstars in the WWE. The Boss recently spoke with Wrestling News Source about the one lofty WWE goal that still drives her.

“I want to main event Wrestlemania. That’s the number one goal. It’s crazy knowing I’ve only been on the main roster for 2 years and I’ve done so much, accomplished so many things, done so many first time evers. It gives me goosebumps thinking I’ve done so much and everything I’ve ever dreamt up I’ve accomplished. But main eventing Wrestlemania is the number one goal right now.”

Sasha and Charlotte made history this year when they became the first women to main event a pay per view and participate in a Hell In A Cell Match. The former Raw Women’s Champ told WNS how she felt about holding that distinction as well as not being a part of SmackDown’s Money In The Bank match.

“First of all, I came out in an SUV I wasn’t really walking because I’m The Boss you know what I’m saying? It was in my hometown and I remember being like “holy crap man! We are making history” It’s moments like that where you just have to stand still and look around. We’ve come such a long way for the women and the men. But even then, getting to be part of Wrestlemania and having these great matches. The Smackdown women are going to be competing in the first ever women’s Money In The Bank. Of course I’m really jealous but I’m so happy to see where this Women’s division has taken it and grown. It’s so incredible.”

As for any other girls inspired to one day following in her footsteps, The Boss says it’s something she thinks about all the time.

“It’s so crazy seeing little girls and even guys come up to me and say “I want to be a wrestler because of you”. It makes my heart so happy and it gives me goosebumps. Because I know that feeling of when I was a little girl and I looked up to my favourite wrestlers knowing I wanted to be in their footsteps. And now knowing little girls and guys want to be in my footsteps. It’s really surreal. It’s an honour. Being a role model is legit #1 for me. I just want to make little girls proud and know if they have a dream they can do it as long as theyput their heart, their passion and everything into it they can accomplish anything.

