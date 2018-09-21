Sasha Banks Sidelined With Injury From WWE Mixed Match Challenge

After suffering an injury, WWE fighter Sasha Banks is stepping down from WWE Mixed Match Challenge season 2, the wrestling organization reports.

Six-time women’s champion Mickie James will take Banks’ place and join Bobby Lashley on Tuesday for the tournament airing on Facebook Watch.

As reported by Cathy Kelley, WWE has not announced any other details on the injury. Banks’ latest appearance on TV came on Sept. 3 when she teamed with Bayley to defeat Ember Moon and Dana Brooke. She also worked live events during the weekend of Sept. 7-9, where she teamed with Bayley, Natalya and Ember Moon to defeat Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox.

Neither Banks, Lashley, nor James has appeared to comment on the situation.

Fans were confused by the news of the injury, with one stating on Twitter that “she sure didn’t look injured on Raw.”

“Brooooo I Want Sasha,” one Twitter user said.

“Sasha and Bobby would have been a killer team !” another disappointed fan wrote.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING,” one person wrote, likely in reference to the news that another wrestler has already dropped out of the Mixed Match Challenge due to injury.

As previously reported, Alexa Bliss also suffered an injury, forcing her to also be replaced on MMC. Bliss’ partner, Braun Strowman, teamed up instead with Ember Moon to pick up a win.

Although Moon hasn’t hid any of her feelings of animosity for Bliss in the past, she demonstrated compassion toward the wrestler following the news of her injury. “It’s no secret I don’t condone the way Alexa Bliss does business around the WWE,” Moon said in her statement. “But there is one simple truth … it doesn’t matter who you are, injuries suck. They always have and they always will.”

“But tonight, Ember Moon is gonna rise to the Mixed Match Challenge. And with Braun Strowman by my side, we’re gonna eclipse the competition,” she added.

After rumors of the WWE going cold on Banks, it was reported that she signed a new contract, full of steady and enviable opportunities, with the organization in May. Fans of the 26-year-old are holding their breath for a Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks matchup, but first, Rousey needed to join the WWE — something Banks touched on in an interview last year.

“She’s an amazing athlete. She [has] changed the game. She’ll never be [on Banks’ level] in the pro wrestling ring,” she said.

Once Rousey officially became a WWE Superstar in January, Branks shared some icy quotes on Busted Open Radio.

“My feelings, sorry to do it to you guys, I have nothing nice to say, so I can’t say anything at all,” Banks said.