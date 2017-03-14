Sasha Banks Reveals Why She Kept Her Marriage A Secret

Last summer, news hit the wrestling dirt sheets that former RAW Women’s Champion, Sasha Banks, had secretly gotten married to another WWE employee in a private ceremony. After a photo of the two leaked online it was alleged that Banks married Sarath Ton, who works for WWE, but as a costume maker. The Boss did not comment on the news until this week when she appeared on Lilian Garcia’s “Making Their Way To The Ring” podcast. The interview is the first time she’s publicly spoken about her secret nuptials and now we finally know the reason why.

When Garcia brought up the wedding, Banks said, “Okay, you know what? Yes. I’ll tell you. You’re the first one I’ve admitted it to. I am married. I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes, you know? … I don’t know, I just think fans are just so crazy. I see what they write to him on Twitter, and I don’t like that stuff. If you’re saying he’s ugly, or he shouldn’t be with me because of this or that, that hurts me, you know? … I just don’t like that he gets… he reads that every day, you know what I mean? And he’s such an amazing person.”

Banks is not a fan of online bullying and he deals with that every day and he’s an amazing person. Banks added, “I admitted it. This is the first time ever.” Garcia said that she has seen how he treats Banks and he is such a caring guy that loves his wife.

It’s no surprise that Banks would want to keep her relationship a secret. Just last month Renee Young commented on how fans have responded to her real-life relationship with Dean Ambrose, admitting she’s received death threats from crazed fans of the Lunatic Fringe.

You can listen to the full interview in the video above (marriage talks starts at 43:45) and subscribe to the podcast via iTunes (it’s FREE) by clicking here.

