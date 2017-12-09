Sasha Banks Sends Ominous Warning to Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey jumping from MMA to WWE is more common knowledge than secret nowadays as the wrestling world excitedly awaits her next big moment in the ring. However, there’s one particular Superstar who’s not exactly thrilled about Rousey’s imminent arrival.

Sasha Banks recently spoke with SportsKeeda and the inevitable subject of Rousey becoming a WWE Superstar was a topic of discussion. Banks, who has proven to be feisty in her time in WWE, didn’t hesitate to keep it real about Ronda.

“I think anything is possible here in the WWE. I’ve heard rumors of Ronda Rousey coming here and they just signed Shayna so I say, bring it. But, they’re not us and they’ll never be us and they’re not wrestlers so good luck booboos. Actually, I know Brazilian jiu-jitsu and I’m really strong, so I think I can knock out Ronda Rousey in a heartbeat. Boom,” asserted Banks.

This isn’t the first time Banks has gotten territorial about Rousey and her MMA comrades joining WWE. From Sasha’s perspective, an athlete who casually saunters over to WWE in their 30’s isn’t charged by the same lifelong passion as her and her peers were. Even more, Banks may take grievance to the celebrity privileges that Rousey will most certainly enjoy when she debuts in the company.

From our vantage point, this is all healthy. It appears a natural rivalry is budding between Banks and Rousey, one that WWE will not hesitate to exploit. While Rousey has yet to officially sign her WWE papers, early rumors have her and the Four Horsewomen of MMA taking on the Four Horsewomen of WWE at April’s WrestleMania 34.

Banks have endured a peculiar 2017, one that has mostly seen her in a holding pattern of sorts. While she did win her fourth RAW Women’s Championship, she lost the title in just 8 days and has meandered about WWE’s card ever since. However, she’s not the only female wrestler who has been spinning her tires as most of the momentum from the Women’s Revolution has all but evaporated.

However, the women of WWE are primed for a big 2018, and Sasha Banks will be a vital part of that.