Sasha Banks Celebrates Birthday With Adorable Throwback Post

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday by posting a baby picture of herself to Twitter.

“26. Thank you God for another year,” Banks wrote. “May you continue to lead me, teach me and help me grow. Jeremiah 29:11”

The biblical verse Banks was referring to reads. “‘For I know the pans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for the welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

26 🤗🙌🏽🎂 Thank you God for another year. May you continue to lead me, teach me and help me grow. Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/uxAwfU6FyE — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 26, 2018

Banks, a former four-time Raw Women’s Champion, will compete in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday.

Banks was recently on a press tour promoting the Rumble, and caused a social media stir by claiming she was the greatest women’s wrestler ever.

“… that rivalry with Bayley is something I’d love to pick right back up because she actually has my number, which pisses me off because in my heart I know I’m the greatest women’s wrestler ever,” Banks said in an interview with TalkSPORT. “It’s about showing her and the world that I’m the best and it would be great to pick up that rivalry again with her. I’m in no rush; I plan to be with WWE for a very long time so we can tell that story anytime. Sasha Banks is all about being me and it’s not arrogance it’s confidence, I am the very best at what I do.”

The Royal Rumble main card begins ay 8 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday.