Sasha Banks and Bayley Finally Get Violent on RAW

It finally happened; Sasha Banks turned on Bayley.

I took nearly a year to manifest, but after Bayley cut The Boss down for her routinely short runs as RAW Women’s Champion the real Sasha Banks emerged.

And her first order of business as a villain? Sending Bayley’s skull into a locker.

Bayley managed to get off a few shots of her own, but the pair of former friends had to be separated by WWE officials.

Omg! So did Sasha Banks just turned heel on #RAW??? — Punk Justice (@justicepunk777) March 27, 2018

As good as their tussle was, we’ll have to wait until after WrestleMania to get the 1-on-1 match we crave. Both Banks and Bayley will compete in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal—a bit of a letdown considering how much time WWE has put into this feud.

However, even though Banks and Bayley aren’t getting the WrestleMania stage they deserve, it’s likely that their rivalry is just getting started. So while we’ll miss the latest episode of their NXT classics in New Orleans, they’ll probably have a series of contests in 2018.

In the meantime, expect these two to be at each other’s throats ay chance they get.