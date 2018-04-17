Watch: Sasha Banks Nails Rey Mysterio’s ‘619’ in Madison Square Garden

Maybe the recent swarm of Rey Mysterio rumors inspired Sasha Banks. Or maybe it was a beautiful act of improv. Regardless, The Boss just uncorked an impressive 619.

During her match with a longtime friend and current rival, Bayley, the Boss popped the Madison square garden crowd by paying homage to the great Rey Mysterio. Who knows, maybe this will become part of her everyday arsenal.

Even though it came from an untelevised WWE Live event, Bank’s 619 still had the internet buzzing.

We’d like to think that Banks is honing her 619 ability for a WrestleMania moment with Bayley, but that opportunity may have dissolved.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio believes that WrestleMania’s card, which projects to have 14 matches, will be too packed for a singles match between Banks and Bayley. Instead, their budding feud is likely to be used as a part of the freshly renamed WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

This comes as a bit of a bummer as Banks and Bayley are on the verge of some juicy animosity. However, instead of a new installment to their dynamite NXT rivalry, it appears we’ll have to stomach a battle royal appearance.

While it may seem unfair, it may be for the best. Bayley vs. Banks could be a story that significantly enhances both of their careers. So if their signature feud was reduced to a WrestleMania pre-show match, then WWE would have wasted an opportunity just for the sake of having another contest. So yes, we wish we’d get a heated WrestleMania feud, and even though we’ll have to wait, it will be worth it.