Sanity Makes Main Roster Debut at SmackDown Live House Show

Sanity has finally arrived on SmackDown Live, sort of.

The NXT faction of Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe appeared for the first time as part of the main roster on Saturday night at a live show in Waco Texas, taking on Luke Gallos and Karl Anderson in a tag team match. Young and Wolfe were disqualified when Dain ran in and attacked both men.

The trio were teased to appear on SmackDown for several weeks following WrestleMania 34, but the promo packages inexplicably stopped showing up and the trio were never brought in.

Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported in mid-May that their absence (along with The Authors of Pain disappearance after several squash matches) was due to the creative team not knowing what do do with them.

“They’re around, [AOP] and SAnitY they got brought up and remember the idea that ‘we’re not going to bring anyone up unless we have ideas for them?’Well, they brought them up and now they have no ideas for them,” Metlzer said on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The weeks after WrestleMania saw a number of call-ups from the developmental territory.

Former NXT Champion Ember Moon joined the Raw Women’s roster the night after Mania. And while she hasn’t started a feud yet she did earn a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Plus her Eclipse finisher is already popular with the crowd.

No Way Jose joined Raw on the same night, and thus far has been feuding with Baron Corbin over Corbin’s hatred of fun.

Drew McIntyre made his return to the Raw roster after a four-year absence during the Superstar Shake-up, and revealed that he had turned heel to align himself with Dolph Ziggler. The two have been dominating tag matches ever since, so it’s possible a run with a Raw Tag Team Championships could be on the way.

The only other NXT call-up SmackDown had besides Sanity was Andrade “Cien” Almas with his manager Zalina Vega. So far Almas has only been in squash matches, though a feud with Sin Cara was teased during a backstage segment on Tuesday’s episode.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, takes place on June 17 in at the Allstate Arena just outside of Chicago, Illinois. The titular eight-man ladder match will feature Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Kevin Owens and a yet-to-be-announced member of The New Day.