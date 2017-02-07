Big Opener Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW

One week after Triple H‘s “Destroyer” unleashed on The Architect, we’ll learn the severity of Rollins’ injury. How long will he be out of action? Will Triple H address Rollins’ condition, which could very well put him on the shelf for his second straight WrestleMania?

As far as Samoa Joe goes, The Samoan Submission Specialist will reportedly kick off Raw by signing his main roster contract.

With Seth Rollins‘ injury putting his Wrestlemania status in jeopardy it will be interesting to see if WWE holds out a few more weeks before a plan B is put into motion for Triple H. Samoa Joe will be in need of an opponent for Fastlane as he had been scheduled to face Rollins. Will that new opponent emerge when RAW kicks off?

