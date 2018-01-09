Kurt Angle Confirms Samoa Joe Is Injured

It appears that hard luck has found Samoa Joe again; the 38-year old WWE Superstar has reportedly suffered another injury.

PWInsider confirmed via sources within WWE that Joe is indeed hurt, but the specifics of the injury are still amiss. This comes on the heels of an announcement made by Kurt Angle that he would have to replace Joe as Bayley’s partner for the Mixed Match Challenge due to the unnamed setback. Elias has already been named as Joe’s replacement.

Thank you all for voting for @itsBayleyWWE partner in #WWEMMC, but due to an injury suffered on #Raw @SamoaJoe is unable to compete… — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 9, 2018

This comes as tough news as Joe had made a recent return from a knee injury that cost him most of 2017’s fall. Even more torturous is that fact that every time Joe gets an opportunity in WWE he excels. But perhaps most unfortunate, is that it appeared Joe was set to begin a program with John Cena in what would have been his brightest stage since challenging Brock Lesnar this past Summer for the Universal Championship.

With Joe already being replaced for the Mixed Match Challenge, that signals that this injury may be significant. If it were something minor, Joe would still be able to compete on the debut episode airing January 16th.

There are still a few missing details concerning the severity of the injury, we will keep you updated as the story develops.