Sami Zayn Possibly Moving to RAW?

While a 2nd Superstar Shake Up has yet to be confirmed, one of the prospective roster moves may have been leaked.

RAW’s next pay-per-view, No Mercy will be held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on September 24. While we already know that Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship against BraunStrowman, the rest of the card is still unknown. However, according to an advertisement on the Staples Center’s website, Sami Zayn will be at the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From their page:

“WWE NO MERCY will broadcast from STAPLES Center on Sept 24th. This RAW exclusive PPV brings a day of reckoning to the City of Angels. See: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Bayley, Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks. Finn Balor, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Sami Zayn, The Hardy Boys, Cesaro and Sheamus, and many more RAW Superstars.”



Still a month away, this could obviously change. Or it could be an innocent typo. Or the Staples Center just spoiled some of WWE‘s plans.

If this is true, this would be the third time in a week that an arena has leaked WWE plans with an ad. Last week, Barclays Center spoiled both John Cena and Brock Lesnar’s appearances on RAW. While the Cena slip was forgivable, the Lesnar mishap ruined the ending for SummerSlam’s Fatal 4-way.

Zayn was part of the first Superstar Shake up that saw him jump from Raw to SmackDown. However, it has been far from fruitful on Tuesdays for Zayn. One could argue that he’s had even less of an impact on SmackDown that he did on RAW. Him moving to RAW seems unlikely, so we’ll keep tabs on this rumor.

We reported earlier this month that Zayn may be in line for a WWE Championship opportunity later this year. But if he switches to Mondays that’s obviously not happening.

The wrestling world is fluid one as plans seem to change on a dime. Take this marketing slip up for what it’s worth, and don’t make it dogma.