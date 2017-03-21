Ryback Makes An Outrageous Claim About The Shield

Former WWE Superstar, Ryback, has not been shy about making bombastic claims since gaining his release from the company in 2016. During a recent installment of the Conversation With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback claimed that WWE brought back Goldberg to replace him, which is hilarious. He’s also stated that before his release, Vince McMahon purposefully tanked his merchandise sales.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Ryback is taking credit for coming up with one of the most memorable finishing moves in modern wrestling history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Ryback, it was he who gave The Shield the idea for the Triple Powerbomb. The Big Guy says Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose were looking for a move that the three of them could perform together.

“They needed a move, I remember, to put me down early on. I think it was that first… the pay-per-view before in Indianapolis, the triple threat [match] with me, [John] Cena, and [CM] Punk. And I had been powerbombing a lot of guys up till that point in different variations of powerbombs. And I said to them, ‘why don’t you do a triple powerbomb?’ because they wanted a move they all three could could do.”

The triple powerbomb wound up being The Shield’s signature move, and whether or not Ryback actually invented it, he says he regrets suggesting it because he often ended up being the one getting sent through a table.

“Goddamnit did I regret ever f–king saying that because I received more triple powerbombs than anybody on the roster at that point. And they were all fine, but they triple powerbombed me through the table at the end of that one. And then, they did it in the match at TLC.”

Besides his podcast, Ryback is currently working the independent circuits and is scheduled to be in a very specific match trolling CM Punk during WrestleMania weekend.

As for The Shield, it could be a while before we see anymore triple powerbombs. Roman Reigns is set to due battle with The Undertaker at WrestleMania, while Seth Rollins will face Triple H and Dean Ambrose will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Baron Corbin.

