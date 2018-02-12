Rusev and Lana Perform Hilarious Impersonation of Bayley and Elias

Married couple and Total Divas cast members Rusev and Lana are scheduled to compete in the next episode of the Mixed Match Challenge on Wednesday, where they’ll take on the duo of Bayley and Elias.

To get fans ready for the match, the two dressed up as their opponents and performed an awful impersonation for the fans, with Rusev badly playing a guitar shirtless while Lana awkwardly danced around in a Bayley shirt.

“I am Elias,” Rusev said.

“And I am Bayley,” replied Lana, noticeably without her character’s Russian accent. “And I just want a hug!”

“No!” Rusev said while trying to shrug her off. “No, Bayley. Leave me alone. I am too cool for school. I’m here to play songs. ‘Cuz who wants to run with the Elias?”

Rusev then attempted to sing, but sadly he’s not as good as “The Drifter” when it comes to the guitar.

“@rusevig & @thelanawwe give the word “teamwork” a whole new meaning, as they show @itsmebayley & @iameliaswwe what they really think of their #WWEMMC Team,” WWE wrote as they captioned the video on the company’s Instagram account.

WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge takes place every Tuesday night after SmackDown Live with a broadcast on Facebook Watch.

The show’s single elimination tournament has already seen four teams advance with Finn Balor and Sasha Banks, The Miz and Asuka, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss and Jimmy Uso and Naomi all winning thier respective opening round matches.

The winner of Rusev/Lana and Elias/Bayley will join that group, along with the winner of next week’s tag match between Apollo Crews and Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode.

The team that wins the tournament will earn $100,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. Lana and Rusev are competing for the charity group Global Citizen.