Rumored Plans for Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey was suspended by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle on June 18 after slamming Alexa Bliss through a table and whacking him with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

That suspension was supposed to be for 30 days, though a new report indicates she’ll be back a little bit before then.

Cageside Seats reported on Tuesday morning that Rousey is “expected to get involved” at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view during the Raw Women’s Championship match between Bliss and Nia Jax.

Given the story they’re telling, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Storyline suspensions are often viewed as minor roadblocks rather than concrete rules (think John Cena or Steve Austin) and Rousey has an obvious bone to pick with Bliss.

During her first singles match at Money in the Bank, the former UFC Champion was moments away from locking Jax in her armbar submission to win the championship. But as she was about to lock it in Bliss ran down with her newly-won Money in the Bank contract and hit Rousey from behind to cause a disqualification. She beat Rousey down with the briefcase and tossed her over the announcer’s table outside the ring before officially cashing it in on Jax. Bliss won the title for the third time in her career by hitting a DDT and Twisted Bliss for the pin.

Bliss returned to Raw on Monday to gloat over Rousey’s suspension, continuing her defense of what happened at Money in the Bank all being legal. Natalya, who Rousey aligned with after WrestleMania, came out to have a match with Bliss and reminded the crowd that Rousey would be back in 23 days.

In the meantime, Bliss will have to defend her title against Jax thanks to the latter’s rematch clause. While the pay-per-view usually calls for every match to have some sort of stipulation, nothing has been announced for the match.

The rumor matches up with a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, who wrote Rousey will be involved in the Raw Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam in August. Given the massive wave of momentum she has after he outstanding performances at Money in the Bank and WrestleMania 34, she’ll likely wind up facing Bliss.

In an interesting twist to the story, Angle put out an Instagram post on June 19 that hinted at him not being afraid to get physical with Rousey if she put her hands on him again.

“The fact that you’re a true badass, and that you could whoop just about any man or woman on the planet is what I like most about you,” he wrote. “BUT if this ever occurs again, do not forget who I am, and what I’m capable of. That’s not a threat, it’s the truth.”