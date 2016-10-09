RUMOR: WWE Network Considering Adding ROH and TNA Content

Some big changes could be in store for the WWE Network. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the WWE is considering moving to a tiered subscription plan that would feature different type of content per plan.

While the free plan would only offer video clips of five minutes or less, a rumored $14.99/month plan would include not only WWE content, but also access to Ring of Honor and TNA. Per Meltzer, the WWE is in negotiations with both promotions to get access to their tape libraries.

Many of the WWE’s biggest stars, including Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, got their start on Ring of Honor, an independent promotion that currently airs on a hodgepodge of Sinclair Networks.

At its peak, TNA considered itself a rival to the WWE and has featured many wrestlers who have also appeared inside a WWE ring. WWE Hall of Famer Sting spent the latter part of his career in TNA, and current WWE Champion AJ Styles spent over a decade working for the company. Recently, the TNA has had cash flow issues and the WWE was allegedly in talks to buy the company for its tape library.

This is a pretty big bombshell rumor if true and could change the landscape of wrestling in the United States. The WWE traditionally hasn’t had friendly relations with other promotions and rarely uses its platform to promote other companies. However, that philosophy has evolved in recent years, as the WWE recently held a popular Cruiserweight Classic tournament that featured many wrestlers not signed to WWE contracts. The WWE also has working relationships with PROGRESS and EVOLVE, two smaller wrestling promotions whose shows could also appear on the WWE Network on the plan.

The WWE is trying to bolster its WWE Network content as more and more people cut cable cords and turning to streaming sites. Adding TNA and ROH content to the site would appeal to more wrestling fans. The WWE Network would also provide TNA and ROH with a secondary source of income, which would be especially helpful in TNA’s case.

Other perks to the $14.99 plan would include the ability to vote wrestlers into the WWE Hall of Fame, exclusive early access to live event tickets, the ability to watch NXT live each week, and special access to VIP meet-ups with wrestlers.

The WWE Network would also offer a $4.99 plan that gave subscribers access to their “big four” pay per views and a smaller selection of content.

Keep in mind that this is only a rumor, albeit one reported by one of wrestling’s most respected news sources. ComicBook.com will keep you updated on any other big WWE news moving forward.