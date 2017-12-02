Update on Ronda Rousey Wrestling For WWE

We are getting closer and closer to Ronda Rousey performing in a WWE ring.

The biggest female star in UFC history, one of the pioneers of female mixed martial arts, continues to train for an eventual role in the wrestling business, presumably with WWE right out of the gate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though she is most known for her success in the Octagon, and now Hollywood, Rousey’s first love remains professional wrestling. A lifelong fan, Rousey is often seen attending events with her fellow fans, MMA’s Four Horsewomen.

The video posted by Rousey on her Twitter page hypes the opening of her official website, and in the video, there is footage of Ronda training at the WWE Performance Center and wrestling.

Our launch date is getting closer every day! Here’s the latest preview for https://t.co/PsLSibFNz9 #RondaRouseyDOTcom pic.twitter.com/8T4RPxfANw — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) December 1, 2017

It’s still expected that Rousey’s group of Four Horsewomen (herself, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir) will take on WWE‘s Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley) in a dream match of sorts, perhaps as soon as WrestleMania 34. The match was teased through a series of confrontations during this past summer’s Mae Young Classic. There has also been talk of having Rousey wrestle Stephanie McMahon down the line.

Either way, when Rousey does finally arrive in a WWE ring, it’s going to lead to a massive spike in mainstream sports coverage for WWE. Feature stories on ESPN and other outlets is almost assured. Everyone in the company will benefit for more eyeballs being drawn in to the wrestling product.

With WrestleMania traditionally being the time of the year when mainstream stars are brought in, look to then for Rousey’s debut, with perhaps a tease as early as the Royal Rumble. According to sources at WWE, the word backstage is that WrestleMania is still the plan for Rousey’s wrestling debut.