Big News Concerning WWE’s Plans for Ronda Rousey

For months both WWE and Ronda Rousey have been teasing her debut in the squared circle. While nothing was imminent, Rousey and her MMA friends did actually shoot a heated exchange with Charlotte Flair and the 4 Horsewomen of WWE. This brief interaction reeked of a Survivor Series match between the two sides, but it no longer looks like that is in the cards.

In a report from CageSideSeats, WWE is said to have cooled on the idea of an 8-women Survivor Series match between the respective 4 Horsewomen of WWE and MMA. Instead, WWE may be ready to focus on Ronda Rousey as an individual performer if/when she does come to WWE.

This news comes on the heels of WWE announcing that Survivor Series will take on a RAW vs. SmackDown theme which effectively kills any notion of an MMA/WWE rivalry. Why WWE is continuing to brand warfare is unknown but the plan was put in motion last week when Jinder Mahal challenged Brock Lesnar to a SummerSlam contest.

All signs point to Lesnar accepting the offer tonight on RAW and WWE will be full steam ahead on a Red vs. Blue Survivor Series.

For Rousey fans, this comes as a short-term bummer. Survivor Series seemed like a logical launching point for Rousey’s WWE career, but instead, we’ll all be forced to wait a little longer. However, with the teaser that she’s being groomed as a solo act, things just got significantly more interesting.

TMZ caught up with Rousey recently at LAX and the topic came up during the brief conversation. Rousey was alongside her husband, Travis Browne, and it sounded like Rousey might not be the only one of them headed to work for Vince McMahon and company.

When asked by the TMZ camera crew if she’s WWE bound, Rousey said, “If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know?” She quickly followed that up with, “I enjoy it more that way, and I don’t wanna ruin anything.”

There have been very few stars in the MMA world that have transcended the sport in the way Rousey has. The first crossover female UFC star has become a big name in the entertainment world as well, and her well-documented long-time love of the world of professional wrestling makes it likely she would have the drive to excel with WWE.