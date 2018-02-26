Social Media Praises Ronda Rousey’s Performance at Elimination Chamber

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey made a huge impact at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event, where in a matter of minutes she signed her first WWE contract, slammed Triple H through a table and made Stephanie McMahon cower in fear after slapping Rousey in the face.

From fans to journalists to WWE employees, plenty of people watching at home gave their two cents about the segment on Twitter.

Ronda Rousey just put Triple H through a table. That was awesome. pic.twitter.com/s69QsOGRcy — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 26, 2018

Straight up. Give me a wife who will Slap Ronda Rousey in the face for me. That was the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen. #WWEChamber — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) February 26, 2018

Ronda Rousey’s contract is just a single sheet of paper with her name in size 36 font. — Corey Erdman (@corey_erdman) February 26, 2018

I certainly think the clock is ticking on when we’ll see Ronda Rousey as a Paul Heyman client. #WWEChamber — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) February 26, 2018

Tonight we learned: Ronda Rousey has the potential to deliver in the ring. But for the mic…give her a Paul Heyman. #WWE #WWEChamber — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 26, 2018

Awkward and unsure at first, but when Ronda Rousey’s claws came out and she stared down at a fallen Triple H at her feet, we saw what she can become on this stage. — Ryan Dilbert (@ryandilbert) February 26, 2018

Ya know I have never wanted to put my boss through a table, but it’s pretty dang cool watching @RondaRousey do it 🙊 — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 26, 2018

Wait? @WWE superstars can potentially touch members of management like this?? 😐 #WWEChamber — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) February 26, 2018

Fallout from Rousey’s actions will take place on Monday’s new edition of Monday Night Raw.