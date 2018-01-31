The 5 Likeliest WrestleMania Matches for Ronda Rousey

Now that Ronda Rousey is WWE’s newest employee, it’s time she gets introduced to wrestling’s favorite pastime: reckless speculation.

Having already stopped time with her shocking Royal Rumble appearance, Ronda Rousey has monopolized headlines since her official WWE debut. However, we all want to know what’s next.

Unfortunately, the immediate next for Rousey is to finish filming Mile 22 in Columbia. But per her heavy-handed Rumble metaphor, Rousey will be at WrestleMania on April 8th.

The question is, who will she fight?

Well, we’ve done an embarrassing about of prognosticating and a came up with the 5 Likeliest WrestleMania Mathes for Ronda Rousey – enjoy!

Alexa Bliss

Bear with me, but constructing a scenario where Ronda Rousey challenges Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship at ‘Mania will take a little focus.

Here are the facts:

– Asuka just won the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Given that she hails from RAW, she’ll likely face the Red Brand’s champ in New Orleans.

– However, Asuka has the right to choose between Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

– She has yet to make that choice.

– But Alexa Bliss may not even be RAW champ at WrestleMania; she has to defend her title at February’s Elimination Chamber against 5 other women.

With all of this established, the only way Ronda Rousey faces Bliss at WM 34 is if Asuka chooses Charlotte Flair AND Bliss retains her title at Elimination Chamber.

However, all of this deductive reasoning will prove to be in vain, because Bliss vs. Rousey is not happening.

Probability: 0.5/5

Charlotte Flair

Rumors of Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey squaring off at WrestleMania 34 date back to July of last year. It’s clearly a contest that WWE wants, but it’s a matter of when that match can properly align.

Charlotte Flair is the best female Superstar in WWE, and I could make the argument that she is already the greatest female wrestler of all time. A match between her and Rousey would be the female equivalent of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar and barring something unforeseen it will absolutely happen.

But not at WrestleMania 34.

Given Rousey’s rookie status, WWE will make sure that she can handle her first match. A match with Charlotte Flair threatens to expose any deficiencies Rousey may have as a budding wrestler. Even more, if WWE did book this match, that means that they are ready for her to be a champion. A strong-handed approach like this would be the easiest way for fans to reject Rousey a la Roman Reigns. While Reigns is still exceptional, Rousey won’t need that type of pressure in her earliest steps at a WWE Superstar.

You can cross this one off, too.

Probability: 1/5

Stephanie McMahon

This one writes itself.

Stephanie McMahon, who’s been counting the days since Ronda Rousey embarrassed her at WrestleMania 31, will look to exact her revenge on the insolent former UFC Champion on the grandest stage of them all.

Of course, Rousey would beat her in less than a minute, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with.

This is WWE’s easiest option. Imagine Stephanie cutting a screeching, 15-minute promo on Rousey for the next 8 episodes of RAW. By the time WrestleMania 34 arrives we’ll be begging for Rousey to disembowel her. During the match, Stephanie would make all of Ronda’s offense look like it came from Street Fighter, while hiding any shortcomings Rousey may have.

However, even though the psychology checks out, a 1 on 1 match may be a lot to ask from Rousey. Chances are this will be her first ever WWE contest and making that happen at WrestleMania would be a tall order.

Probability: 3.5/5

Ronda Rousey Teams with The Rock

Speaking of WrestleMania 31 memories, it was The Rock who first invited Ronda Rousey into the WWE world by allowing her to hop the guardrail from her ringside seat.

From there, she went onto not only armbar Stephanie McMahon, but also hip toss Triple H. Those red-faced moments could easily resurface in 2018 and The Authority could make a return to haunt Rousey.

And, to bring WrestleMania 31 full circle, Rousey would call upon the electrifying services of The Rock.

All of this is contingent on the Rock’s availability. I’m sure he’d love to come back for a low maintenance, high profile, match and remind us how much we miss him – but he may be booked.

I have no idea, repeat, no idea what that man’s schedule looks like, but I’ll guess it’s busier than mine. That said, if Rocky can be there, he’ll make it. But given that he could be tied up until 2030, this match can be considered a flimsy possibility.

Probability: 3/5

Braun-da Rousey

We were on the right track with Rousey being in a tag team match against Triple and Stephanie, but we need to find her a more available dancing partner.

Enter Braun Strowman.

Strowman, if you’ll remember, made Triple H urinate down his leg at Survivor Series. WWE teased the idea of a future match but has since walked away from the notion. But they can go back to that watering hole on April 8th.

Braun Strowman tagging with Rousey isn’t just the most likely option, but the best choice WWE can make.

Rousey’s arrival in WWE doesn’t just affect women’s wrestling, but the entire company. Her crossover appeal has priceless potential and her WrestleMania match will get worldwide coverage.

So if she teams with the future of WWE, Braun Strowman, then not only will the entire planet watch her wrestle, but they’ll watch Strowman’s biblical displays of strength, like demolishing RAW’s set, or flipping ambulances.

At the moment, Braun’s path is clear. There’s a chance WWE pairs him with the Miz, but a tag match with Rousey may be an oppotunity WWE refuses to let pass.

Probability: 4.25/5