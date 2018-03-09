WWE Considering Huge Change to WrestleMania Main Event

There’s denying that WWE loves Roman Reigns. But they may love Ronda Rousey more.

We’ve all been conditioned to think that Reigns and Brock Lesnar will main event WrestleMania 34. And if for some reason they don’t, then surely, John Cena and The Undertaker will close the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, WWE may be looking in an entirely different direction.

Cagesideseats, via The Wrestling Observer, reports that WWE is considering moving the mixed tag match between Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to the coveted main event slot of the April 8th mega show.

While this certainly isn’t a bad idea, it’s one that few would have predicted.

Per the report, WWE may be aiming to downplay Brock Lesnar. As he continues to tease a departure for UFC, WWE may choose to give him less of a stage at ‘Mania so his potential exit from the company wouldn’t leave such an obvious wound. However, at the moment, current expectations have Lesnar returning to the company, but WWE is reportedly prepared to move on without him.

And sticking he and Reigns in the middle of the show is a great way for WWE to protect themselves.

So far, Rousey has been exceptional in her first weeks as a WWE Superstar. While she’s had a few flubs, criticism of her efforts can only go so far. In a short amount of time, Rousey has already won over the crowd in her beef with the Authority. Even more, Rousey is slated to be at the next four episodes of RAW—something Brock Lesnar most certainly will not be doing.

That said, Angle and Rousey vs. The Authority could be the most developed story by the time WrestleMania arrives. If that is indeed that case, WWE would need little justification for having it close the show.

For now, consider it possible, but not unlikely. WrestleMania 34 is about Roman Reigns taking WWE’s throne. Even if Lesnar is leaving, the moment he loses to Reigns will mark a transition of power that is long overdue. While Brock is a precious commodity to WWE, it’s time see if Roman Reigns can finally carry this company. And that begins with him main eventing and monopolizing the final images of next month’s WrestleMania.