Ronda Rousey to Be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame Next Month

UFC announced on Saturday night during UFC 225 that former star Ronda Rousey will be inducted into their hall of fame on July 5th. In doing so, she will become the first female to be inducted into the hall.

The announcement was made via a tremendous video package following CM Punk’s loss to Mike Jackson in the opening contest of the PPV on Saturday night. You can see that video package below.

Thank you for the memories. Thank you for breaking down barriers. Thank you from all the fans and from the UFC. @RondaRousey #UFC225 pic.twitter.com/IEf5mOi9FZ — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2018

Rousey indisputably changed the game as far as women’s MMA goes. She became one of the biggest women sports stars in the world, catapulting her to success in the mainstream whether it was magazines, movies, or endorsements.

Following Rousey’s second consecutive loss after years of going undefeated, the lifelong wrestling fan shifted her focus to her next career. Rousey made her in-ring debut with WWE this year at WrestleMania 34 in a tag team match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The match was arguably the best contest on the show.

Rousey has a chance next weekend to win his first championship in WWE as she takes on RAW women’s champion Nia Jax at Money in the Bank. It’s interesting to note that she could be billed at the WWE women’s champion when inducted into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

Rousey’s new co-workers were quick to come out and congratulate her on the honor via social media.

BREAKING: @RondaRousey will make history when she becomes the first woman inducted into the #UFCHoF on Thursday, July 5! https://t.co/aZqB1n44iF — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2018

Congratulations @RondaRousey for your #UFCHallOfFame induction! Beyond happy for you and so proud of all you’ve accomplished for women in sports. You 👏 Deserve👏 It 👏 !!!!! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 10, 2018

Congratulations Woman! @RondaRousey #UFCHallOfFame You are a real inspiration and trailblazer 🙏🏻♥️ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 10, 2018