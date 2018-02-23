Watch: New Footage of Ronda Rousey Training for WWE Debut

If you’re like a lot of us, you can’t get enough of the footage of Ronda Rousey training for her pro wrestling debut.

And if that’s the case, it’s your lucky day. Some new footage has come out online of Rousey continuing to train for her future with WWE. The latest footage features Rousey training with fellow MMA Four Horsewoman Shayna Baszler. The video was uploaded to Facebook and can be viewed below.

Rousey will make her new WWE career official this Sunday at the Elimination Chamber PPV. A segment has been advertised where Rousey will sign her WWE contract in the middle of the ring in front of the WWE Universe.

Baszler, on the other hand, is a rising star within WWE’s developmental territory, WWE NXT. If you haven’t been watching the NXT product on the WWE Network, Baszler recently came up short in a championship match against NXT women’s champion Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. However, that’s not the end of the feud. Baszler is expected to get a championship rematch during WrestleMania weekend at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

A WrestleMania debut for Rousey is what has been rumored now for quite some time. Though a singles match with Charlotte was initially mentioned, it appears that’s a story they are going to be saving for down the line a bit. The current line of thought is that Rousey will take part in a mixed tag team match, likely against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks for Rousey. In addition to taking part in the Elimination Chamber PPV this Sunday, Rousey is being inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 3rd during the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio. She will also reportedly be receiving her sixth degree black belt in Judo over the same weekend.