Ronda Rousey Will Be at Every RAW Before WrestleMania

For those bracing for Ronda Rousey to be another touch-and-go Superstar, we have good news.



WWE announced on Monday that not only will Rousey be at RAW tonight, but also for every episode of RAW on the road to WrestleMania. For those counting at home, that will make 6-consecutive Mondays Rousey will work WWE‘s flagship show in the build to WrestleMania 34.



Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy! It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania. "Rowdy" Ronda will make special appearances in: 3/5 – BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee 3/12 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit 3/19 – American Airlines Center, Dallas 3/26 – Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland 4/2 – Philips Arena, Atlanta

This comes as huge news. While all indicators point to Rousey being committed to WWE, there was little confirmation as to what her contract looked like. Would she be the dreaded part-timer? A semi-regular? Or an everyday player? Well as far as the road to WrestleMania is concerned, Rousey is now a consistent attraction. However, we’ll have to see if that type of frequency hangs around after ‘Mania.

Last week, Rousey shined in her segment with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kurt Angle. With solid microphone work and a palpable presence, Rousey alleviated any doubt still hanging from a shaky Elimination Chamber performance. And now, it looks like she’s off the races.

Her last appearance on RAW ended on a rather tense note. After accusations, disingenuous apologies, and an oddly timed bonk to Kurt Angle‘s dome by Triple H, the situation between The Authority and Rousey is quite combustible.

For those unfamiliar with subtext, all of this is leading to a WrestleMania match between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon vs. Rousey and Angle. Given that April 8th gets closer by the second, WWE will have to make tomorrow night count.

For tonight, look for Triple H and Steph to continue to torment Angle. Actually, there’s a decent chance they fire him before ‘Mania, leaving Rousey totally isolated in this story. However, Rousey vs The World is exactly what WWE wants, and admittedly, so do I.

Monday night will be a great opportunity for all parties, not just Rousey, to distinguish themselves as WrestleMania approaches. So far, RAW has been on a hot streak as of late, and given the season, we can expect another juicy episode on Monday.

Photo: WWE

