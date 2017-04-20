Ronda Rousey Announces Engagement

Ronda Rousey may have stepped out of the octagon but today the former UFC Champion revealed that she has stepped into a huge diamond! TMZ is reporting that the UFC superstar has revealed she’s engaged to her UFC fighter boyfriend, Travis Browne. The couple have been dating since 2015.

TMZ goes onto report that Browne popped the question with a massive diamond ring and proposed under a waterfall in New Zealand about a week ago because “it felt like the right place to do it.” Ronda obviously said yes because who says no to a giant diamond under a New Zealand waterfall?

Ronda says she hopes the wedding will be soon but “doesn’t know what goes into planning a wedding.” Rousey’s career in the UFC is still very much in doubt as UFC President Dana White has stated that he believes we have seen the last of Rousey as an MMA competitor.

After Rousey’s UFC 207 loss to Amanda Nunes, White told Rolling Stone, “Her spirits are good and she’s doing her own thing,” White said. “In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now – and again, I don’t like saying right here, right now because it’s up to her and it’s her thing – but I wouldn’t say she fights again. I think she’s probably done. I think she’s going to ride off in the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

In regards to Rousey’s engagement, Dana White told TMZ, “I’m very happy for Ronda and I’m looking forward to the wedding!”

We wish the baddest woman on the planet all the best in her future nuptials.

