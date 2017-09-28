Roman Reigns Reveals the Last Time He Cried About Wrestling

Every now and then, WWE can supply a truly emotional moment. There’s been a few in recent memory; Undertakers and Daniel Bryan’s on-screen retirement come to mind. Maybe people cried when Enzo and Cass broke up. Based on Twitter, some fans actually cry when Finn Balor simply loses a match.

But what about article Superstars? When do they cry? Well, Roman Reigns knows exactly the last time the “business” reduced him to tears.

Reigns join CBS Sports In This Corner podcast and opened up about his journey as a professional wrestling. The Big Dog Highlighted some of the tough times, and one specifically that made him cry.

“I know the time I put in. I know the sweat, the blood, even the tears,” he said. “I’ve cried over this stuff. Do you know what I mean? As a grown man, I’ve cried over wrestling before. I’m man enough to say it.”

So, when was it?

“The real-time that I’ve honestly cried was a late night with my cousin, Jey. And I was still in developmental and he was up on the road. He had taken me out and at this point I had no money. He was kind of helping me out. He was the one that bought the dinner for us and everything. And we were just sitting there talking and stuff and he was just kind of laying it out there,” explained Reigns.

According to Reigns, Jey Uso was giving him some tough love that may have been a little real for the budding Big Dog.

“I was so green and he was trying to get me to think on my feet. Do you know what I mean? And then, he may have said something that irritated me and the whole situation because I knew I wasn’t ready and I didn’t know what to do and it was so frustrating and I want to be the best. I want to be the absolute greatest to ever do this and I had that mindset since day one,” claimed Reigns.

It looks like Roman’s tears have paid off as he’s beaten both The Undertaker and John Cena in the same calendar year. The Big Dog is firmly positioned to become the next “guy” of WWE and that coronation is currently planned for WrestleMania 34 where he’ll be taking on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.