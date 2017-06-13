Roman Reigns To Make Major SummerSlam Announcement

Roman Reigns will be making an announcement on next week’s episode of WWE RAW to ‘reveal his plans’ for WWE SummerSlam.

This year’s SummerSlam event once again takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The news leads us to believe that Roman will be kept off July 9th’s Great Balls of Fire pay per view, which seems hard to fathom considering the lack of interest in the Raw brand as of late.

As to what Roman’s SummerSlam plans will be, there are only two options we can currently think of. One would be to finish his feud with Braun Strowman, who is rumored to return by then while two would be to go after one of the only titles that has eluded him during his career.

The Dirty Sheets “DS Breaking News” Podcast reported that Reigns was set to enter into a feud with The Miz after Extreme Rules, but that obviously hasn’t happened as of yet.

Bill Bhatti of WrestlingINC.com said, “Our sources also mentioned that the original plan was for Roman Reigns to win the Intercontinental Championship from Miz, with the idea being that when Roman challenges Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, the Universal Championship will be the only Championship that he hasn’t won.”

If WWE chooses to go this route, Reigns and The Miz would be able to put together an epic program. With The Miz’s ability to blur the lines of reality in all his feuds, it will allow him to vent some of the fans’ frustrations with Reigns’ character while also giving Reigns an opportunity to win that section of fans over.

