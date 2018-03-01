WWE Reportedly Making Backup Plans If Roman Reigns Damaged by Steroid Case

The road to WrestleMania is supposed to be chaotic, but things may have gotten too crazy; even for WWE.

Of all of the headlines Roman Reigns has made in 2018, none are more intriguing than the steroid allegations attached to The Big Dog. Filmmaker Jon Bravo and his key witness, a jailed international steroid dealer, Richard Rodriguez have been nipping as Reigns heels and look to be on the verge of releasing some damning information.

This couldn’t come at a worse time as Reigns is scheduled to headline WrestleMania 34 in one month’s time.

And WWE is already crafting back up plans.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is deliberately keeping Braun Strowman‘s schedule clear just in case something happens to Reigns. Originally, WWE planned for Strowman to meet the Miz in New Orleans for the Intercontinental Championship, but they have already pivoted away from that matchup. Instead, The Miz is embroiled with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, while Braun Strowan waits behind emergency glass.

If the reports are indeed damaging, and Reigns is suspended, then we’ll see Brock Lesnar defend his Universal Championship adjacent Strowman on April 8th.

Bravo promise that his next report contains incriminating evidence against Reigns and will be released soon.

Reigns denied the allegations soon after they emerged, but has remained quiet on the subject for nearly a month.

However, Rodiguez has stayed firm with his accusations.

“We all know that WWE is a publicly traded company, and they claim to possess the most stringent requirement of their athletes. However, the harsh reality is that I’m here to inform everyone that those kind of physiques are never attainable without drugs….You cannot walk around at 250 plus lbs with 4% body fat without the use of these substances,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez would continue to railroad Reigns.

“That’s why it’s sad to see these kinds of people that are considered role models mislead the public and their followers,” he said.

However, Rodriguez believes he knows why Roman Reigns and others like him choose to use banned or illegal substances to gain competitive advantages.

“Many of these people have a very short lifespan, first at foremost, on their profession and spend their entire life mastering one aspect of their lives. So if they’re wrestles, they’re only great wrestles. It’s imperative for them the ride this out as long as possible…This is the case for Roman Reigns,” asserted Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says his motives for revealing Reigns date back to his indictment. Rodriguez never went to trial, instead, he took a plea deal and in the process, he allegedly was made aware that Reigns cooperated with authorities.

We must underline that these are just allegations from Rodriguez and Bravo. Reigns has not been connected to Rodriguez’s Miami based gym or the DEA’s investigation. Right now, this is nothing more than an imprisoned man’s, rather specific, incantations.

However, if Bravo delivers proof that Reigns was indeed a customer of Rodriguez, WrestleMania may look much different than it does today.