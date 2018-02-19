Steroid Allegations Continue to Circle Above Roman Reigns

Claims of performance-enhancing drug use continue to pursue Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Jon Bravo started a series videos featuring the conversation between he and jailed international steroid ringleader, Richard Rodriguez. Rodriguez claimed on multiple occasions that Roman Reigns was a client of his and despite Roman making a public denial, Rodriguez doubled down on his story.

And now, Rodriguez is back at it. In a new video, Rodrgiezue reasons that Reigns has no choice but to deny his allegations. Rodriguez would continue to bolster his argument by underlining the motivations of Roman Reigns to use performance-enhancing drugs.

“We all know that WWE is a publicly traded company, and they claim to possess the most stringent requirement of their athletes. However, the harsh reality is that I’m here to inform everyone that those kind of physiques are never attainable without drugs….You cannot walk around at 250 plus lbs with 4% body fat without the use of these substances,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez would continue to railroad Reigns.

“That’s why it’s sad to see these kinds of people that are considered role models mislead the public and their follows,” he said.

However, Rodriguez believes he knows why Roman Reigns and others like him choose to use banned or illegal substances to gain competitive advantages.

“Many of these people have a very short lifespan, first at foremost, on their profession and spend their entire life mastering one aspect of their lives. So if they’re wrestles, they’re only great wrestles. It’s imperative for them the ride this out as long as possible…This is the case for Roman Reigns,” asserted Rodriguez.

Rodriguez would go on say that Reigns and his relationship was scheduled around WWE‘s testing protocol. But per Reign’s statement, the two men have yet to cross path, let alone broker steroid deals.

“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition,” Reigns told PWInsider. “I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE‘s independent drug testing program.”

According to Rodriguez, his motives for revealing Reigns date back to his indictment. Rodriguez never went to trial, instead, he took a plea deal and in the process, he allegedly was made aware that Reigns cooperated with authorities.

We must underline that these are just allegations from Rodriguez. Reigns has not been connected to Rodriguez’s Miami based gym or the DEA’s investigation. Right now, this is nothing more than an imprisoned man’s, rather specific, incantations.

Wrestling fans will remember that Reigns was suspended for violating WWE‘s Wellness Policy in 2016. That infraction, though, is believed to be from Adderall, not steroids. Reigns has maintained a clean wrap sheet since, but the accusations from Rodriguez will not be doing the WWE Superstar any favors.