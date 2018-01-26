Steroid Dealer Claims to Have Proof Roman Reigns Was a Client

When Roman Reigns officially denied steroid allegations made by Richard Rodriguez, it looked like a scandal had been averted. However, the international steroid dealer is doubling down on his claims, saying he has proof that Reigns was a client.

A few weeks ago Rodriguez named Reigns along with actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel as some of his more famous clients. However Reigns denied the allegations, but Rodriguez just made another volley. In an interview with Jon Bravo, Rodriguez promised that proof is on the way to nail Reigns.

“That information with us communicating with Roman via text messages will be provided to the appropriate party, which will then be disclosed prior to our documentary that’s going to be filmed soon,” he said.

Rodriguez says that he will release “snippets of truth” over the next few weeks which will include text messages, tracking numbers, and addresses.

Like Reigns, Wahlberg also denied the allegation, but Rodriguez stands firm in his claims and even sent an ominous message to those denying:

“What people need to understand is everyone that I have disclosed to this day has usually sunk their own ship with cover-ups and lies instead of coming clean,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez would go on say that Reigns and his relationship was scheduled around WWE‘s testing protocol. But per Reign’s statement, the two men have yet to cross path, let alone broker steroid deals.

“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition,” Reigns told PWInsider. “I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE‘s independent drug testing program.”

According to Rodriguez, his motives for revealing Reigns date back to his indictment. Rodriguez never went to trial, instead, he took a plea deal and in the process, he allegedly was made aware that Reigns cooperated with authorities.

We must underline that these are just allegations from Rodriguez. Reigns has not been connected to Rodriguez’s Miami based gym or the DEA’s investigation. Right now, this is nothing more than an imprisoned man’s, rather specific, incantations.

Wrestling fans will remember that Reigns was suspended for violating WWE‘s Wellness Policy in 2016. That infraction, though, is believed to be from Adderall, not steroids. Reigns has maintained a clean wrap sheet since, but the accusations from Rodriguez will not be doing the WWE Superstar any favors.

