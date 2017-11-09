Roman Reigns Cleared For Return, Update on His Survivor Series Match

WWE officials who had been fearful that Roman Reigns wouldn’t be cleared in time for Survivor Series can rest a little easier today.

According to a report from PWInsider, Reigns has been cleared to return to in-ring action for WWE. This follows a viral infection that Reigns has been suffering from for nearly a month. He last wrestled for WWE on the October 16 edition of RAW in a cage match with Braun Strowman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Why Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Were Kicked Off WWE Tour

Reigns’ television return this coming Monday on RAW should set the wheels in motion for a big show down between The Shield and The New Day at Survivor Series. The match has been rumored to take place and easily could have been a two vs. two match had Reigns not been cleared in time, but now that will no longer be an issue.

There was some speculation that Reigns had originally been slated to be part of Team RAW in their big match with Team SmackDown, but with his status still up in the air, Jason Jordan was added into the final slot for the team this past week on RAW.

So it looks like we will be finally getting the long awaited Shield reunion match at Survivor Series. The team was supposed to officially be in action for the first time last month at TLC when Reigns had to be pulled from the show at the last minute due to the viral infection, prompting WWE to pull Kurt Angle out of retirement as a fill-in for Reigns. Angle joined Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, marking his first match in a WWE ring since 2006.

More: Who Will Be Universal Champion Next: Seth Rollins or Dean Ambrose?

Last week on RAW, the New Day invaded the show and caused Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to lose their tag team championships to The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus). WWE already confirmed on last week’s show that Reigns would be appearing this Monday, we just didn’t know whether he would be able to wrestle or not. With his in-ring return eminent, WWE will surely announce the Shield vs. New Day match for Survivor Series.

It will be interesting to see the crowd reaction for the two teams as they face off at Survivor Series. Though Reigns always gets a mixed reaction from the crowd, he was cheered wildly when paired up with his former Shield partners. On the other side, The New Day were boo’ed heavily this past week on SmackDown after they cost Rollins and Ambrose the tag team title belts.