Going to India? Stay at Hotel Roman Reigns

WWE spent most of 2017 angling to capture a bigger slice of India’s gargantuan wrestling market. In their quest to convert India to McMahonism, WWE used Jinder Mahal’s lengthy WWE Championship reign and a heavily promoted Indian tour to appeal to the prospective fan base.

And it worked like a charm. Kind of.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While we don’t have the quantitative data to analyze just how effective WWE’s Indian conquest was, we do have proof that they at least made their mark.

Hotel Roman Reigns is available for stay in Duff Dunbar, India. 411 Mania found the swanky spot on Booking.com.

Have a look:

“Featuring free WiFi, Hotel Roman Reigns offers accommodations in Duff Dunbar. All rooms include a flat-screen TV. Certain rooms have a sitting area to relax in after a busy day. Certain rooms feature views of the mountains or garden. Every room comes with a private bathroom. There is a 24-hour front desk at the property. The nearest airport is Gaggal Airport, 54 miles from Hotel Roman Reigns. Hotel Roman Reigns has been welcoming Booking.com guests since May 31, 2017.”

Well, at least we know where to stay for WrestleMania 40!