Roman Reigns Pens a Special Message for His Haters (and Lovers)

Perhaps no one in WWE history has divided fans more than Roman Reigns. And he’s keenly aware of his ability spark uproar.

Explaining the reaction Reigns draws from the WWE Universe needs 1,000 pages. However, Reigns relationship with the audience is best understood through demographics. For the most part, men of all ages hate him. But, the women and children love him. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, WWE is willing to bet that you’ll be vocal about your opinion, and that fervent reaction is what validates Reigns’ throne atop WWE.

And for most of 2017, WWE kept Reigns off of their biggest stage. However, with his win at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber, Reigns is back on his towering trajectory. And now, he’ll main event WrestleMania for the fourth year in a row.

Reigns remind his haters and lovers of this new fact.

“3 years in the making. 4 times in a row. The Main Event. @ WrestleMania # ReignsvsLesnar,” he wrote.

3 years in the making.

4 times in a row.

The Main Event. @WrestleMania #ReignsvsLesnar — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 26, 2018

This post was scientifically engineered to get a reaction. With nearly 3,000 comments in a few hours, it appears Roman will be busy reading messages ranging from “have my baby” to “kill yourself.” However, regardless of how positive or negative the response is, Reigns is getting more feedback from the WWE audience than anyone else in the company, and that’s why he’s every bit the top guy his haters have long feared he’d one day become.

It’s only getting started, too. Reigns will win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. It will be the beginning of an era too. While he may not hold the belt for two consecutive years, he will be in the title picture until the next solar eclipse.

While his haters can’t wait to tell you they’re unsubscribing from the WWE Network, don’t listen to their empty threats. Not only is Reigns fully capable of running WWE, but he has a great supporting cast. With guys like Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, and maybe even one more installment with Brock Lesnar, Reigns will have no trouble finding compelling dancing partners.

So, if you’re sad, take solace that Reigns’ says as WWE Champion will be a full-time job. Brock Lesnar’s sporadic appearances with the Big Red Belt have drawn the ire of many fans, but those days are officially numbered.

I suppose part of being a wrestling fan is being disgruntled about something, but as long as you’re loud, everyone, or at least WWE, wins.