Huge ROH Title Match Set for WrestleMania Weekend

Friday night’s Ring of Honor 16th anniversary show in Las Vegas featured many major events, one of which set-up a massive ROH world title match at Supercard of Honor XII, which will take place WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans.

The interesting thing is, the match was set up after the 16th Anniversary Show PPV went off the air.

Following the show’s on-air end, ROH streamed the off-air activities to their Facebook page. It was then that Bullet Club member Marty Scurll (“The Villain”) came out and challenged ROH champion Dalton Castle to a title match at Supercard of Honor. Castle successfully defended his title Friday night against Jay Lethal.

Today belongs to @theDALTONcastle… but @MartyScurll‘s day may be coming a lot sooner than you think. ➡️ https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/K0rN1vpFlC — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 10, 2018

This brought out ROH’s Enforcer, Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley), who announced that Scurll has worked his way up the ranks over the last couple of years in ROH and has indeed earned a title shot. He went on to make the match official.

The show in New Orleans is set-up to be the biggest event in ROH history. Not only will fans get this highly anticipated title shot for Marty Scurll, one of the most popular independent wrestlers in the world, but the event will also feature the highly anticipated match between Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega. Omega made a surprise appearance at Friday night’s ROH 16th Anniversary Show.

ROH Supercard of Honor XII takes place at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. The company has reportedly already sold 5,000 tickets for the show, and they could open the venue up even more to accomodate what will surely be some great walk-up sales on the day of the show with so many fans in town for WrestleMania. ROH will go head to head with NXT TakeOver that night.