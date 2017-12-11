Brock Lesnar Teased for Big Role in ‘Creed 2’

Could the next installment of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise be called “Brocky?”

Stallone posted a very interesting image to his Instagram that featured a superimposed image of himself in the octagon with Brock Lesnar. He captioned the post with “Big challenges come in all shapes and forms! Very cool announcement at noon!#brocklesnar #rockybalboa1976”

So what role could Lesnar possibly be playing? The plot for Creed 2, a continuation of the story between Rocky and Apollo Crews’ son, is set to be centered around match with Victor Drago, the son of Rocky IV’s villain, Ivan Drago.

According to PWInsider, the produces of the movie are looking for someone to play the role of Victor who has a legitimate fighting background around the age of 30. Even though Lesnar is north of the target age (he’s 40), he most certainly has the qualifications to portray a fighter and he may even have a dead-on Russian accent.

Stallone teased the announcement for noon Pacific time. Stay tuned!