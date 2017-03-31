Former WWE Champion Teases A Post-WrestleMania Return

Goldberg’s triumphant return to the top of the WWE mountain may be inspiring other former champions to eye their own comeback. ECW legend and WWE Grand Slam Champion, Rob Van Dam, was asked by one of his Twitter followers if he would be making a return to Australia for the House of Hardcore wrestling show in June. RVD revealed that, while he would not be there in June, he had plans for later in the Summer.

Nope but it looks like I’ll be coming in August. https://t.co/iBBn2JMWlO — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) March 17, 2017

@TherealRVD With WWE in August? — Cameron McKee (@CameronMcKee1) March 17, 2017

More info soon. https://t.co/jApaCzH60m — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) March 17, 2017

Van Dam was last seen in the WWE in 2014, where he finished up a brief run with the company after a surprise Royal Rumble return. In his career, RVD has won 21 total championships (including three world championships) and is the only wrestler in history to have held the WWE Championship, the ECW World Championship, and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship (once holding the WWE and ECW titles simultaneously within WWE)

Videos by PopCulture.com

RVD was a guest on Bill Apter’s Is Wrestling Fixed podcast last week and during the interview he revealed a current WWE superstar who he’d like to meet in the ring.

“Assuming that the business end of it was good and we were both happy on both ends with that part. The dollar amount (laughs). Neville. I knew him as a wrestler named Pac and I have wrestled him as Pac years ago in France or Ireland. He’s always been very good. I don’t know where he is as far as on the ladder or whatever. If I was getting paid and that part was worked out then it wouldn’t matter. That’s the reason you want to work up top because you make more money. Assuming that part is worked out then, sure, we’d have fun.”

On a side, historical note, RVD defeated William Regal for the Intercontinental Championship 15 years ago today at WrestleMania 18; the final WrestleMania under the WWF banner.

As for those who will be participating at this year’s WrestleMania, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

RAW Tag Team Champions The Club vs Enzo and Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler

John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match vs The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and a rumored Triple H vs Seth Rollins confrontation.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:

WWE Fans Celebrate Stone Cold Day

Why Roman Reigns Should Retire The Undertaker

The Early Plans For WrestleMania 34 Are Awful