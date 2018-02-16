WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing Rob Gronkowski

Could Rob Gronkowski trade in Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for Triple H and Vince McMahon? A new report claims that Gronk and WWE may be flirting.

The Wrestling Observer writes that there are grumblings within the industry that WWE is willing to offer the 28-year old Gronkowski a part-time contract similar to that of Ronda Rousey.

All of this is contingent upon Gronk retiring from the NFL. A report surfaced prior to Superbowl LII claiming Gronk was considering an exit from football and those rumors have perpetuated in the weeks following the Patriot’s loss. However, if Gronk did retire, he’d leave $10 million on the table, a number WWE won’t get close to approaching.

A story like this is hardly a coincidence as Gronkowski and WWE seem to have an open relationship. WrestleMania 33 saw Gronk actually participate in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal where he helped his real-life close friend, Mojo Rawley actually win the match. Most notably, Gronk’s involvement hinged upon his thwarting of Jinder Mahal, — a moment the Modern Day Maharaja has hardly forgotten.

After the Patriot’s Super Bowl loss, Mahal wasted no time in twisting the knife in Gronk’s fresh wound.

But Jinder and Gronk’s beef isn’t the only story to follow. After Rawley turned on his partner Zack Ryder, Gronk posted a video warning his friend to never test him like that.

While this was all in good fun, Mojo did recently fuel speculation in a brief interview with TMZ. When asked if Gronk would ever join WWE, Mojo had this to say:

“Are you kidding? It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when coming on now.” However, Mojo turned down the sensational dialogue and admitted that he has no idea what Gronk’s plans may be. “I don’t know. I can’t speak for him. Whatever he wants to do”.

For now, this story should be considered speculative. However, if Gronk does indeed retire, consider our ears officially perked.

Photo: WWE