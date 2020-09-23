Road Warrior Animal, WWE Legend, Dead at 60

WWE legend Road Warrior Animal, whose real name is Joe Laurinaitis, died at the age of 60, WWE announced on Wednesday morning. The cause of death was not revealed. Animal made one half of the tag team - The Road Warriors (also known as Legion of Doom in WWE) - with Road Warrior Hawk (real name was Michael Hegstrand), who died in 2003.

"With their intimidating face paint, outfits covered in metal spikes and impressive array of power moves, the duo captured titles and destroyed opponents wherever they roamed," WWE said in a statement when talking about the Hall of Fame tag team. "Their dominance made them so popular that the phrase 'Road Warrior pop' has been used in locker rooms to describe particularly deafening reactions from the crowd ever since." This story is developing.