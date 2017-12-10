WWE

WWE Fans React to Shocking Rich Swan Arrest and Police Report

Upon waking up to the news of Rich Swan’s arrest, Twitter is a little more active than usual on Sunday mornings.

At approximately 12 a.m. on Sunday morning, the 26-year old WWE Superstar was detained in Alachua County, Florida and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment of an adult. Details have emerged and the adult in question is Swan’s wife of 9 months and independent wrestler Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs).

A police report would surface later Sunday morning that revealed quite an ugly episode; one involving Riggs being drug via headlock into a car while clearly resisting.

Needless to say, the shocking events have the WWE Universe abuzz.

We will keep you posted as more details continue to emerge.

