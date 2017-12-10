WWE Fans React to Shocking Rich Swan Arrest and Police Report

Upon waking up to the news of Rich Swan’s arrest, Twitter is a little more active than usual on Sunday mornings.

At approximately 12 a.m. on Sunday morning, the 26-year old WWE Superstar was detained in Alachua County, Florida and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment of an adult. Details have emerged and the adult in question is Swan’s wife of 9 months and independent wrestler Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs).

Videos by PopCulture.com

A police report would surface later Sunday morning that revealed quite an ugly episode; one involving Riggs being drug via headlock into a car while clearly resisting.

Needless to say, the shocking events have the WWE Universe abuzz.

When Vince gets the call about Rich Swann pic.twitter.com/XuVmTAqdeO — Guerilla Blaq (@TX_Silverback) December 10, 2017

I never picked Rich Swann to be that type of person but we can’t always judge a book by its cover — Amy 🎄☃️ (@badlandsambrose) December 10, 2017

Dammit Rich Swann why’d you gotta go and do this? Really hoping it’s somehow all a big misunderstanding but it seems pretty unlikely. This is really upsetting. — Manar 🇵🇸 (@Manarmageddon) December 10, 2017

The News Of What I Just Read About Rich Swann pic.twitter.com/yX8HjDeZr2 — michelle waldrup (@MrsDeanAmbrose2) December 10, 2017

I guess Rich Swann is cancelled — Gold, Frankensteiner, and Myrrh (@tholzerman) December 10, 2017

We will keep you posted as more details continue to emerge.