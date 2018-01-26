Rich Swann’s Charges Dropped by Florida Police

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann is in the clear.

According to PWInsider, police have dropped the kidnapping and battery charges that were against Swann following his arrest in December. According to the site, prosecutors dropped the case due to “insufficient evidence.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Swann’s arrest took place on on Dec. 10, 2017 in Gainesville, Florida. An incident occurred between Swann and his wife Vannarah Riggs (who wrestles by Su Yung) while driving back from an independent wrestling show Riggs had worked on.

The initial report stated Swann got angry with his wife, which caused her to get out of the car while Swann was driving. The WWE Superstar allegedly stopped the car, grabbed Riggs around the head via a headlock and threw her back into the car.

Swann was released a day later and his attorney released a statement claiming his innocence.

“At this point, no criminal charges have been filed officially against him so depending on how that process plays out will determine our scope of representation,” Ian M. Pickens said. “We’re hopeful for a fair and quick resolution on behalf of Mr. Swann, but ultimately the state attorney will make their decision (on potential charges) when they deem it appropriate.”

WWE suspended Swann hours after his arrest was made public.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been indefinitely suspended following his arrest,” WWE said in a statement.

From that point on Swann was not mentioned on WWE programming. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon finally commented on the matter during a Television Critics Association Winter Tour panel.

“We are just waiting on legal,” Triple H said. “We have a zero tolerance policy on that, as you’ve seen, so he’s suspended until it is determined legally one way or the other.”

As of Thursday night, Swann has yet to be reinstated by the WWE.