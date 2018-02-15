Rich Swann’s Attorney Releases Statement Regarding Criminal Charges

Despite a conclusive police report, Rich Swann’s attorney says that criminal charges have yet to be charged against the suspended WWE Superstar.

Swann was arrested and jailed early Sunday morning on simple battery and false imprisonment charges. In a statement to Sporting News Swan’s attorney, Ian M. Pickens, provided an update on his client’s legal status.

“At this point, no criminal charges have been filed officially against him so depending on how that process plays out will determine our scope of representation,” Pickens said. “We’re hopeful for a fair and quick resolution on behalf of Mr. Swann, but ultimately the state attorney will make their decision (on potential charges) when they deem it appropriate.”

Swann’s ugly incident with his wife, Vannarah Riggs, earned him charges of battery and kidnapping/false imprisonment. In the state of Florida kidnapping is a 3rd-degree felony which could send Swan to prison for up to 5 years along with a $5,000 fine if convicted. The battery charge could carry a penalty of up to a year in jail or 12 months of probation along with a $1,000 fine.

A police report made rounds on the internet shortly after Swann’s arrest, the details of paint an alarming picture.

According to the report, Swann was driving a vehicle that Riggs was a passenger in and the two began discussing a match that Riggs had earlier in the night. Swann began to get angry, prompting Riggs to feel threatened and feel the argument could escalate further. She reportedly jumped out of the car in response, prompting Swann to scream from the car for her to return. He eventually stopped the car, got out and dragged her back into the car after placing her in a headlock.A witness on the scene said that Riggs was scared and yelling for help as Swann drove away. Another witness reported that the car was not placed into park when Swann exited, continuing to roll while he chased after Riggs and crashing into a telephone pole.

Riggs noted that Swann has a temper and feared that the argument would evolve into physical violence, which is why she quickly exited the car. Swann said that he did not physically touch her. He said the reason he went after her was she had the GPS directions on her phone and he wanted to get home.

This story will continue to develop over the coming days and we will do our best to keep you up to date.