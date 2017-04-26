Ric Flair’s Fiancee In Serious Car Wreck

WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair, asked people to pray for his fiancée, Wendy Barlow, after revealing that she was injured in a “serious car wreck” and was being treated in a hospital.

Flair, 68, proposed to Barlow last July after three years of dating. Flair met Barlow during their days in WCW when she played Fifi the Maid, Flair’s valet for a short period of time. You can see a bit of the two in the video posted above. Barlow will be Natich’s fifth wife. The 16 time World Champion updated fans with a much better prognosis Wednesday morning, sharing a photo of Barlow awake and alert in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Barlow’s accident comes just over a month after Flair’s good friend, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, lost his wife, Jan, to a road accident. Ross’ wife, Jan, was rushed to the hospital with severe skull and brain injuries after being involved in a automobile accident. She died the next day, at age 55.

Wendy Will Be Ok! Thank You For All Of Your Messages And Prayers!!!! The French Maid Will be Back Soon 😎 A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

We’ll keep you posted as more information comes along.

MORE WWE: Matt Hardy Teases Return To Broken Character / Roman Reigns Comments On His Brother’s Passing / Paul Heyman’s Rumored Next Client