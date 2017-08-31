Ric Flair’s Fiancée Shares Positive News

It appears that Ric Flair is officially on the road to recovery.

The Nature Boy’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, provided an optimistic update on the current condition of the 16-time Champion on her Facebook page:

“I wanted to update everyone on Ric’s progress as So many people have been reaching out and offering their Prayers and Support. He is doing very well for a Man who has been through so much! He will begin Physical Therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can Honestly say I have witnessed a Miracle.”

Barlow has been the beacon of truth during Flair’s medical saga as she has been one of the few reliable sources for the public. There have been episodes of misinformation about Flair, but what we do know is that he had a serious surgery that left him on kidney dialysis and in critical condition.

Barlow posted this about 2 weeks ago:

It’s nice to have a primary source for Flair’s situation. For the most part, the media has been kept in the dark and have had to operate off of nothing more than tea leaves.

Charlotte Flair has also helped the wrestling community by letting us in on her and her family’s situation.

“Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls, and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us.We will update everyone when we have more information.”

The wrestling community sent instantaneous love and support to the ailing 16x Champion:

Ric Flair only prayers,love and positive thoughts,now it’s time to kick out because you can and you will always be “The Man” my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 15, 2017

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone’s prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 14, 2017

Sending my love and prayers to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 14, 2017

Prayers up for @RicFlairNatrBoy . Kick out on two and 1/2 like you always did — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) August 14, 2017

Thinking of my good friend, one of my best opponents, and truly a great human being right now. @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CAQMaFM0dW — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 14, 2017

It sounds like the Nature Bo will strut away from this medical scare. While there’s still room for mishap the worst may be behind him.