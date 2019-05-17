Ric Flair’s Surgery Postponed Due to ‘Complications’

After being rushed to the hospital on Thursday, WWE legend Ric Flair‘s surgery has been postponed.

According to a statement released by the 70-year-old sports legend’s wife, Wendy Barlow, the surgery will take place on Monday, May 20. It had initially been scheduled for this morning, Friday, May 17.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ric’s surgery has been postponed until Monday to address some complications that needed to be taken care of first,” it read, according to TMZ. “Thanks for all the well wishes.”

News broke on Thursday that Flair had been rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital after suffering a “medical emergency.” Although details of the incident were unclear, the site reported that it was “very serious.”

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Sheet, a source alleged that Flair was dealing with “some heart related issues” as of late and that his Thursday trip to the emergency room was linked to that.

Later that evening, Flair’s wife released a statement announcing that her husband was “expected to undergo a procedure” the following morning that was linked to “ongoing health complications.”

Clarifying the comments, Flair’s son, Conrad Thompson, explained during a media call that his father, as well as the family, had been aware that the WWE legend would be needing the procedure, and that he had opted to have it before attending a roast in Las Vegas. Thompson added that his father’s condition “is not as grave or serious” as reports had initially made it out to be.

The specific procedure that Flair is set to undergo, as well as any details surrounding it, are currently not known, though the 70-year-old has dealt with a number of health issues in the past. In 2017, he was placed into a medically induced coma for 11 days after he suffered a ruptured intestine.

“On Monday they put me in an induced coma. I stayed in that and on life support for 11 days. I don’t remember any of it. I just dreamt,” Flair recalled the incident shortly after. “I had to learn how to walk again. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t twist the top off a Gatorade bottle or open a diet coke I lost forty-three pounds.”

According to TMZ, the past several months have also been troublesome for his health, as he has reportedly undergone a total of four heart surgeries.

The WWE legend, who was thankfully able to make a full recovery following the August 2017 incident, is expected to make another “full recovery” following the Monday procedure.